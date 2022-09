Amsterdam, N.Y.-based St. Mary's Healthcare president and CEO Scott Bruce plans to retire by the end of 2022, The Daily Gazette reported Sept. 8.

Mr. Bruce has been with the network for over 25 years. He has served as CEO since 2020 and has led or helped with numerous expansion projects within the network.

St. Mary's board of directors will now begin a search for his successor, which Mr. Bruce will assist in. His last day has yet to be announced.