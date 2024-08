17 CFO moves at HCA

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, a 188-hospital system is estimating revenues of up to $72 billion in 2024 and has appointed several new CFOs at hospitals in multiple markets this year.

Seventeen CFO moves at HCA hospitals so far this year:

HCA

1. Bill Rutherford retired as HCA CFO after 34 years with the health system. Mike Marks succeeded Mr. Rutherford as executive vice president and CFO on May 1.

2. Vickie Magurean was named CFO of Tamiammi-based HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

3. Inverness-based HCA Florida Citrus Hospital named Jordan Fulkerson CFO

4. Medical City Arlington (Texas) appointed Nathan Tindall CFO.

5. Medical City Decatur (Texas) named Lucy Hedari CFO.

6. HCA Florida Lake City (Fla.) Hospital appointed Kim Williams CFO.

7. Caldwell, Idaho-based West Valley Medical Center tapped Jared Rucks as CFO.

8. Drew Hartmann was named CFO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

9. Benjamin Baggi was appointed assistant CFO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

10. Sonia Baughman was named CFO of MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas.

11. Medical City Frisco (Texas appointed Andy Kelly as CFO.

12. HCA Florida Poinciana (Fla.) Hospital named Nathalie Espinales CFO.

13. Salem, Va.-based Lewis-Gale Medical Center named Chase Walters assistant CFO.

14. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center appointed Julia Safina CFO.

15. Justin Inglett was named CFO of Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, Ga.

16. TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center tapped David Solomon as CFO.

17. Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital named Onel Rodriguez CFO.