15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since May 6:

1. Richard Allen is stepping down as CEO of Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

2. John Baker, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Dover, Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital.

3. Larry Butler Jr. was named COO of Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore.

4. Tiffany Capeles was selected as the first chief equity officer of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

5. Lisa Carson, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

6. Derek Daly was selected as the next CEO of Tomah (Wis.) Health.

7. David DiBacco was named interim COO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System.

8. James Fanale, MD, plans to retire as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System.

9. Laura Forese, MD, executive vice president and COO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, is retiring in June 2023.

10. Lynn Griffor was named chief experience officer of McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.).

11. Jesse Hatfield, MD, was named chief medical officer of Mercy Hospital Joplin (Mo.).

12. Jill Owens, MD, was named interim president of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System.

13. Rene Ragas joined Baton Rouge, La.-based Woman's Hospital as president and CEO.

14. Josh Shepherd was named president of Allina Health's Buffalo (Minn.) Hospital and Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center.

15. Crystal Wyatt was named CFO of Brodstone Healthcare, a single-hospital system in Superior, Neb.