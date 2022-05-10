Intermountain names 1st chief equity officer

Tiffany Capeles was selected as the first chief equity officer of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

In her new role, Ms. Capeles will focus on community inclusion and work closely with Intermountain's equity and inclusion office to refine employee equity strategy, according to a May 10 news release shared with Becker's.

"I'm very excited to join Intermountain to help continue the important work that's already underway to ensure that all of the communities we serve are getting the best care possible and feel welcomed and included in their experiences with Intermountain," she said in the release.

Ms. Capeles will begin her new role after serving as director of health equity, diversity and inclusion at Irving, Texas-based Christus Health. She also previously held positions at Dallas-based Children's Health and at Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare. Additionally, she is a former city commissioner of Richardson, Texas.

Intermountain is an integrated, nonprofit health system with about 41,000 employees.