New CEO starts at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge

Rene Ragas has joined Baton Rouge, La.-based Woman's Hospital as president and CEO.

Mr. Ragas is the former Northshore market president for Baton Rouge-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and the former CEO of Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa, La.

He began his new role May 9, according to a news release from the hospital.

Woman's Hospital is among the nation's largest women's specialty hospitals. Mr. Ragas was chosen as the facility's next president and CEO in March.