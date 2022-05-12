President named for 2 Allina Health hospitals

Josh Shepherd was named president of Allina Health's Buffalo (Minn.) Hospital and Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center.

Mr. Shepherd brings nearly two decades of hospital and clinic leadership experience to the role, according to a May 12 news release.

Most recently, he was director of operations at Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center. He also served as assistant vice president of clinical operations with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

In his new role, he succeeds Kelly Spratt, who was promoted to vice president of operations at Allina's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, according to the release.

Allina is an 11-hospital, nonprofit health system.