Wisconsin health system names successor for retiring CEO

Derek Daly was selected as the next CEO of Tomah (Wis.) Health.

Most recently, Mr. Daly has served as CEO of John Day, Ore.-based Blue Mountain Hospital District, which includes a 25-bed critical access hospital, according to a May 10 news release. He also previously was CEO of Liberty Medical Center in Chester, Mont.

In his new role, Mr. Daly will succeed Phil Stuart, who is retiring after 50 years in healthcare.

Mr. Daly, an employee of healthcare consulting and hospital management firm HealthTechS3, said in the release that he will officially begin his role at Tomah Health this summer.