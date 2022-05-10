McLaren Greater Lansing names chief experience officer

Lynn Griffor was named chief experience officer of McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.).

Ms. Griffor has served as vice president of philanthropy with the McLaren Greater Lansing Foundation since May 2019.

She still serves in that role, in addition to her new role as chief experience officer, according to a Feb. 4 memo to staff from Kirk Ray, president and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing.

The memo, which was shared with Becker's, said Ms. Griffor's focus in her expanded role is "developing and leading practices and innovations that enhance the overall experience for those receiving treatment as well as their families."

McLaren Greater Lansing is a 240-bed tertiary teaching facility.