Oregon hospital names new COO

Larry Butler Jr. was named COO of Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore.

Mr. Butler brings more than two decades of hospital and healthcare experience to the role, according to a May 13 news release.

Most recently, he was senior director of ancillary services for Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Calif.

Mercy San Juan Medical Center is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, the organization formed in 2019 by the merger of San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives.