13 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Here are 13 hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on since Nov. 1:

1. The East Florida division of HCA Healthcare named Richard Read as its CFO, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Read will lead the financial operations and reporting for the East Florida division's 14 hospitals, seven freestanding emergency rooms, 10 ASCs and 59 urgent care centers.

2. Priscilla Needham will step down as CFO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic Dec. 14. She accepted a new position as CFO of Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare. Kathleen Quinones, Billings Clinic system controller, has been named interim CFO.

3. Jacksonville-based Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast ministry market is searching for a CFO following the departure of Steve Quiriconi after two and a half years in the role.

4. Price, Utah-based Castleview Hospital appointed Jay Noyes as its CFO. Mr. Noyes has worked at Castleview for 15 years as a financial controller and ethics and compliance officer. He began his new role Oct. 30.

5. Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum Health appointed Chris Taft as its CFO. Mr. Taft has been with the health system since 2016, starting as director of business management and development. He later became senior business analyst, vice president of finance and acquisitions and most recently senior vice president of finance.

6. Grangeville, Idaho-based Syringa Hospital named David Applewood as its new CFO, with Betty Watson stepping down after 32 years in the role. Mr. Applewood has served as the CFO for Petersburg, W.Va.-based Grant Memorial Hospital since December 2018, and has held CFO and other finance leadership positions in healthcare for more than 35 years.

7. Teresa Donohue, current CFO of Springville, N.Y.-based Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, is transitioning into the CEO role. Ms. Donohue has served as CFO since 2009. She succeeds Nils Gunnersen, who served 14 years as CEO and will stay on board during the transition process.

8. Kettering (Ohio) Health, a 14-hospital system, has appointed CFO Michael Mewhirter as interim CEO. The news came after Fred Manchur — who served as CEO of Kettering Health for the last 12 years — announced he will take a leave of absence before retiring Dec. 31. Mr. Mewhirter has been CFO of the health system since April 2020 and will serve as interim CEO until a permanent CEO is appointed.

9. Morton, Wash.-based Arbor Health appointed Cheryl Cornwell as its new CFO. Ms. Cornwell previously served as the CFO for Lake Chelan (Wash.) Health and Lake Health District Hospital in Lakeview, Ore. She has 13 years of experience as a CFO and 16 years working in healthcare.

10. Michele Bouit stepped down Nov. 18 as CFO of Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health. Ms. Bouit left her role for personal reasons amid cost-cutting initiatives at the health system.

11. Reedsport, Ore.-based Lower Umpqua Hospital District appointed John Chivers, its former CFO, as its CEO. Mr. Chivers has served the hospital district as interim CEO and has more than 34 years' experience in healthcare administration.

12. East Ridge, Tenn.-based Parkridge East Hospital named Jackson Crabtree as its new CFO. In the new role, Mr. Crabtree will oversee all financial aspects of the 128-bed hospital. Before joining Parkridge East Hospital, Mr. Crabtree served as the assistant chief financial officer at Gainesville-based HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

13. Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health, a nine-hospital system, appointed Andrew Zukowski CFO, effective Nov. 28. Mr. Zukowski succeeds David Hughes, who will retire Dec. 30 after 25 years with the health system.