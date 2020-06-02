13 hospital, health system executive resignations in 2020

Becker's Hospital Review reported on the following hospital and health system executive resignations from January through May.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Taffy Arias, CEO of Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M., stepped down.

2. Christine M. Candio, president and CEO of St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., resigned.

3. Ginger Carroll, RN, BSN, CEO of West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala, Fla., left her post to become CEO of Inverness, Fla.-based Citrus Memorial Hospital.

4. Reba Celsor, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, is resigning June 2 to accept a new job.

5. Mark Del Beccaro, MD, former CMO and senior vice president of Seattle Children's Hospital, resigned.

6. Bill Hawley, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., resigned.

7. Cynthia "Cindy" Huether, CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run state acute care and psychiatric hospital with campuses in Cranston, R.I., and Burrillville, R.I., resigned.

8. Dan Jones, CEO of St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga., resigned to pursue other career opportunities.

9. Will McConnell, PhD, CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Colo., resigned.

10. Tara McCoy, CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., is resigning to pursue other opportunities, according to the hospital's owner.

11. Nikki NeSmith, CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., plans to resign June 6.

12. Heath Phillips, CEO of Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala., resigned.

13. Annette Schnabel, president and CEO of Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., resigned to take a new healthcare role.

