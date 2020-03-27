11 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Orlando (Fla.) Health named Marshall Denkinger, MD, its new chief medical information and information technology/clinical engineering innovation officer.

2. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health named Tim Dentry president and CEO, effective April 1.

3. Warren Forgey, president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., will retire Aug. 31.

4. Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System named Kent Hall, MD, chief physician executive.

5. HCA Healthcare named Richard Hammett president of its North Florida division.

6. Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital has tapped Matthew Heyn to serve as CEO, effective April 6.

7. Tara McCoy, CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., is resigning.

8. Jim Millard, former president and CEO of Kenmore (N.Y.) Mercy Hospital, will leave retirement to lead staffing at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health during the coronavirus pandemic.

9. St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., tapped Gary Olson to serve as interim president and CEO for its healthcare network.

10. Greg Pagliuzza intends to step down as CFO of Chicago-based Norwegian American Hospital.

11. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina Health tapped David Zaas, MD, to serve as CEO of MUSC Health's Charleston division and chief clinical officer of MUSC Health.

More articles on executive moves:

COO Tim Dentry named CEO of Northern Light Health

Orlando Health selects new chief medical information and IT innovation officer

Delta County Memorial Hospital names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.