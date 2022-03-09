11 recent hospital, health system CEO retirements

Several hospital and health system CEOs have announced plans to retire this year.

1. Howard Kern, president and CEO of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare, is retiring by the end of this year.

2. Cynthia Moore-Hardy, BSN, RN, is retiring as president and CEO of Concord, Ohio-based Lake Health at the end of March.

3. Mark Laney, MD, retired as CEO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.

4. John Gribbin, president and CEO of Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System, is retiring in April.

5. Tammy Inzina is retiring as president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare at the end of 2022.

6. Timothy Charles is retiring as president and CEO of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center at the end of the year.

7. Barry Ostrowsky, president and CEO of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, is retiring at the end of the year.

8. Ron Stern, CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health, is retiring March 31.

9. Ray Leggett, president and CEO of New Bern, N.C.-based CarolinaEast Health System, is retiring in June.

10. John Brumsted, MD, president and CEO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network, is retiring in September.

11. Robin Wittenstein, CEO of Denver Health, is retiring in August.