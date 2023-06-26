Why more CIOs are becoming CEOs

More and more IT chiefs are becoming CEOs as digital transformation has become foundational to many companies' growth, CIO reported June 26.

In recent years, CIOs have been taking on more leadership duties that make them natural fits to get promoted, according to the story. The 2023 State of the CIO report found that 85 percent of CIOs serve as "change agents," 84 percent are more involved in leading digital transformation than other executives, 77 percent work closely with CEOs and boards of directors, and 68 percent have revenue responsibilities.

"The original CIOs in the 1980s had very little overlap in skill sets with the CEO — they were technical, back office-focused, and not market-facing roles," Neal Sample, a board member for several companies and former chief experience officer, told the news outlet. "As IT has evolved to become more business-centric and consumer-facing, the skills that are important for a good CIO overlap with what's required for a good CEO."

Two former CIOs were recently named health system chief executives. Jonathan Velez, MD, was appointed president of Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health on June 14, while Kyle Marek became president and CEO of Morehead City, N.C.-based Carteret Health Care on May 22.