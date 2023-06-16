Another former CIO named health system leader

Another former CIO will take the reins of a health system as Jonathan Velez, MD, was named president of Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health, the state's largest, on June 14.

Dr. Velez was CIO of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Memorial Health System from 2009 to 2012 and also served as vice president and chief medical information officer of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare from 2012 to 2015. At Hartford, he led the 20-month implementation of an Epic EHR, the same system used by Baptist Health.

He became the second former IT chief to be named a health system leader in the past month, after Kyle Marek was appointed president and CEO of Morehead City, N.C.-based Carteret Health Care on May 22.

Dr. Velez was most recently chief of operations and physician executive at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Ft. Myers, Fla. He starts his new job July 14.