Weill Cornell Medicine-led consortium gets $8M for patient data network

A Weill Cornell Medicine-led consortium has snagged close to $8 million in Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute Funding to grow their Insight Clinical Research Network database.

The Insight Clinical Research Network centralizes electronic health records and clinical trial results from the top five academic medical centers in New York City into one database, according to a July 8 news release. This centralization allows researchers to investigate healthcare quality and cost within the city.

The $8 million in new PCORI funding will be used to expand the database for the next three years.