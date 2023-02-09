UnitedHealthcare offering up to $1,000 for members' wearable health data

UnitedHealthcare is offering a new rewards program that gives eligible members up to $1,000 by completing various health goals using an Apple Watch or other wearables.

The program, dubbed UnitedHealthcare Rewards, offers up to $1,000 per member, including spouses, by completing various daily health goals and one-time activities.

Eligible members can also use a smartphone capable of tracking health metrics to participate in the program.

The money earned from the program can then be added to a prepaid debit card or deposited into a health savings account to help members cover out-of-pocket medical costs.