UnitedHealth, Change Healthcare strike timing agreement with DOJ: 5 things to know

UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare entered an agreement with the Department of Justice that dictates when the organizations can consummate their $13 billion proposed deal.

Five things to know:

1. On March 24, the DOJ requested more information regarding UnitedHealth's proposed acquisition of Change.

2. UnitedHealth and Change agreed to wait at least 120 days after certifying compliance with the request for information to consummate the deal, according to an Aug. 7 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Both organizations agreed to not certify compliance with the request before Sept. 15.

3. The organizations could complete the acquisition before the 120-day period ends if they get a written notice saying the DOJ has closed its investigation into their deal.

4. The organizations announced the proposed acquisition in January. Change shareholders have approved the deal, but it has faced backlash from hospital groups that argue the proposed combination is anticompetitive.

5. Change said in the filing it and UnitedHealth "have been working cooperatively with the DOJ and will continue to do so."