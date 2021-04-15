Change Healthcare shareholders approve $13B UnitedHealth deal

Shareholders of Change Healthcare approved a $13 billion deal to become part of UnitedHealth Group's OptumInsight.

In a meeting that took place on April 13, nearly all shareholders voted in favor of the merger agreement, with 222 million shares voting, according to an April 14 press release.

The approval comes as the deal is facing scrutiny from the Department of Justice. The American Hospital Association had urged the department to investigate the deal, which the association claims is anticompetitive.

Optum has said the deal will improve healthcare outcomes and lower costs for consumers.

OptumInsight first announced its intent to purchase Change Healthcare in January.





