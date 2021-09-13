TransUnion to buy IT services company for $3.1B: 5 details 

Credit reporting agency TransUnion signed an agreement to acquire Neustar, an information services and tech company that focuses on digital marketing, fraud prevention and communications services, the company said Sept. 13.

Five details:

1. The $3.1 billion transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

2. TransUnion is purchasing Neustar from a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital, according to the news release.

3. By acquiring Neustar, TransUnion will expand its digital identity capabilities through Neustar's data and analytics services. TransUnion expects to improve consumers' and businesses' online transactions.

4. Neustar's security business is excluded from the transaction and will become a Golden Gate Capital company after the deal closes.

5. Earlier in September, TransUnion began searching for a buyer for TransUnion Healthcare, the company's healthcare revenue cycle management subsidiary.