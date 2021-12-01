TransUnion acquires IT services company for $3.1B

TransUnion finalized its acquisition of information services and tech company Neustar for $3.1 billion, the credit reporting agency said Dec. 1.

Four details:

1. TransUnion bought Neustar from a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital. The companies signed an acquisition agreement in September.

2. Neustar provides digital marketing, fraud prevention and communications services to more than 8,000 global clients.

3. Under the acquisition, TransUnion will expand its digital identity capabilities through Neustar's data and analytics services. TransUnion expects the integration of services to improve online transactions for consumers and businesses.

4. The acquisition did not include the Neustar's security business, which will now operate as a standalone portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital.