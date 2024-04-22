Top 10 business drivers for CIOs

CIOs continue to gain stature as business leaders and pick up visibility within their organizations, according to the 2024 State of the CIO report.

Here are the 10 most popular steps CIOs are taking to drive business results, CIO reported April 15. The survey canvassed 875 IT leaders and 251 line-of-business participants:

1. Automating business and/or IT processes: 43%

2. Implementing and/or creating artificial intelligence applications: 32%

3. Making data more available: 29%

4. Meeting more often with line-of-business peers, CEOs, boards: 27%

5. Reporting on the value IT provides: 26%

6. Developing/enhancing the customer journey: 22%

Reorganizing teams to better support line of business: 22%

8. Developing data-driven projects with business unit leaders: 21%

Reviewing business department goals prior to the next year: 21%

10. Working more closely with project managers on IT projects: 20%