11 hardest roles for CIOs to fill

CIOs expect to have the most trouble filling roles specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning, CIO reported April 15.

The publication asked 875 IT leaders and 251 line-of-business participants which of these areas they anticipate having difficulty finding appropriate skill sets for. Here are the results from the 2024 State of the CIO survey:

1. AI/machine learning: 27%

2. Cybersecurity: 26%

3. Data science/analytics: 20%

4. Enterprise architecture: 17%

Legacy technologies: 17%

6. Blockchain: 15%

DevOps/DevSecOps/agile processes: 15%

8. Multicloud management: 13%

Internet of Things/edge computing: 13%

Cloud architecture: 13%

Compliance: 13%