The new era of clinician technologists: Cleveland Clinic CIO's 'aha' moment

Matthew Kull, CIO of Cleveland Clinic, joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to discuss where technology to support clinical leaders is headed and Cleveland Clinic's global initiatives.

Below is an excerpt from that conversation, which also featured Lara Jehi, chief research information officer at Cleveland Clinic. Click here to hear the full episode.

Note: This excerpt is edited slightly for clarity.

Question: What are your thoughts on the intersection of clinical care and tech savviness? How is it evolving?

Matthew Kull: My 'aha' moment was in my first month of being at Cleveland Clinic, going back almost three years now. I had a physician call me based on a note that I had posted on our online bulletin board about something that we were contemplating for data science. The physician had concepts about deep learning and machine learning and wanted to connect so we could explore that.

That was the moment when I realized times are changing the kind of digital innovations using artificial intelligence and machine learning. [They used to] happen so far out on the edge, and now we're seeing a shift to creating curated tool sets and curated datasets so that we're able to provide physicians and nurse leaders not only with the tools, but the education around those tools, so we can innovate faster.

That was unheard of five or six or seven years ago. It was just a pocket of people [interested in those tools]. Now it seems to be universal across the enterprise that everyone has a keen interest in these types of technologies, and frankly, is gripping it and getting access to them.

