Texas governor bans state, some businesses from requiring vaccine passports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order April 5 banning the state and some businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports.

The order stipulates that state agencies and political subdivisions, as well as public and private organizations that receive public funding from the state, cannot require people to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In his executive order, Mr. Abbott said it will supersede any conflicting local executive orders. He also said the order should not be misconstrued to limit the ability of any nursing home or assisted living facility from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

"Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives," Mr. Abbott said in an April 6 statement. "We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans' personal freedoms."

Mr. Abbott's order comes shortly after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order April 2 prohibiting the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state.

More articles on health IT:

Physicians with positive perceptions about vendor's EHR delivery, ranked by specialty

Accellion data breach strikes more than 2.7 million victims nationwide

HHS extends hospital data reporting contract with TeleTracking

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.