Securing healthcare data: Encryption's progress & hurdles

The state of encryption in healthcare data privacy is evolving, but there is still room for improvement. Healthcare providers and organizations recognize the importance of encryption to protect sensitive patient data and comply with regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the US and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU.

Key developments in the state of encryption in healthcare data privacy include:

Data encryption at rest and in transit: To protect sensitive healthcare data, organizations are implementing encryption for data at rest (stored on servers, hard drives, or other devices) and in transit (while being transferred over networks). Advanced encryption methods like AES-256 and RSA-2048 are commonly being used to secure data.

Adoption of secure communication channels: Healthcare providers and organizations are shifting towards secure communication channels such as encrypted email services and messaging apps. This helps to protect sensitive information like electronic health records (EHRs) and protected health information (PHI) from unauthorized access during communication.

Cloud-based encryption: With the increasing use of cloud-based services in the healthcare industry, organizations are leveraging encryption solutions provided by cloud service providers (CSPs). These solutions typically include data encryption, key management, and access control to ensure the privacy and security of healthcare data.

End-to-end encryption: Some healthcare organizations are adopting end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for transmitting sensitive data, which ensures that only the intended recipients can decrypt and read the data. This adds an extra layer of security and prevents intermediaries, such as service providers, from accessing the data.

Emphasis on encryption key management: Proper management of encryption keys is essential for maintaining data security. Healthcare organizations are increasingly implementing robust key management solutions to securely store and manage encryption keys, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access them.

According to the HIPAA Journal, in 2022, 707 data breaches (of 500 or more records) were reported affecting over 51 million patient records. The data breaches highlight that despite these advancements, challenges remain in implementing encryption in healthcare data privacy, including:

Complexity of healthcare systems: The complexity of healthcare networks, with numerous devices, systems, and applications, can make it difficult to implement comprehensive encryption solutions.

Legacy systems and interoperability: Many healthcare organizations still use outdated systems that may not support modern encryption standards, making it difficult to ensure data privacy.

Limited resources and expertise: Smaller healthcare providers and organizations might lack the resources and expertise needed to implement and maintain robust encryption solutions.

Human error and insider threats: Encryption technologies are not foolproof, and human errors or insider threats can still lead to data breaches.

While it is not accurate to say, which encryption has had the most breaches, as encryption algorithms themselves do not get breached. Older Data Encryption Standard (DES), have been found to be vulnerable to attacks and are no longer considered secure. As a result, newer encryption algorithms such as AES have become the standard for secure communication and data protection.

Healthcare data privacy and encryption are evolving, with increased adoption of encryption technologies and practices. However, challenges remain, and ongoing efforts are needed to ensure the security and privacy of sensitive healthcare data.