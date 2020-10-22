Palantir to power federal COVID-19 vaccine tracking efforts: 4 details

Palantir is working with the federal government on a system that will track COVID-19 vaccines, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Four details:



1. Palantir already works with the federal government to power the HHS COVID-19 data dashboard and is now applying the same software to track vaccine manufacturing, distribution and administration.



2. The federal government aims to use the information to track trends and identify issues preventing people from receiving the vaccine. It could help identify and allocate doses to high-priority populations. However, the system will not collect personal health information.



3. Eventually, the federal government aims to provide health officials with state-level analyses and maps to prevent distribution bottlenecks and administration gaps.



4. Palantir went public in September and has a market cap of $15 billion.



