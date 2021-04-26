OSF HealthCare computer systems restored after 2-day outage

OSF HealthCare's computer systems went back online April 25 after a two-day outage sent the Peoria, Ill.-based health system into downtime procedures and protocols, the Journal Star reports.

The outage began at about 3:45 a.m. on April 23, according to the report. The computer system provides patient information at several OSF HealthCare hospitals and facilities.

"During the outage, downtime procedures and protocols were closely followed, which included rescheduling some appointments and procedures," an OSF HealthCare spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement. "Patient safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and any decision to delay an appointment or procedure was made with safety in mind."

The health system is still investigating the cause of the incident, according to the report.

OSF HealthCare comprises 14 hospitals and numerous facilities across Illinois and Michigan. During the outage, all hospitals and facilities remained open and accepted new patients.

