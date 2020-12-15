Optum taps former HHS official as VP of digital

The former chief of staff to the deputy secretary of HHS during the Trump administration recently joined Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, as the vice president for digital, according to Politico.



In his new role at Optum, William Brady will develop technologies for consumers, according to the report.

Mr. Brady was among those who decided to award UnitedHealth a government contract to make relief payments under the CARES Act while he worked at HHS. Mr. Brady will not work with HHS in his new role at Optum.

Mr. Brady also has experience working as legal counsel for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.



More articles on health IT:

22 digital health startups that raised over $50M in 2020

The CIO's transformational role: 3 execs share how the position has evolved to 'COO by proxy'

What was the biggest missed opportunity for healthcare IT in 2020? 5 hospital CIOs weigh in





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.