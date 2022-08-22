New Jersey health system launches hospital-at-home program

Mannington Township, N.J.-based Salem Medical Center has partnered with in-home medical care provider Sena Health to launch an acute in-home care program.

The program, dubbed Salem Acute Care at Home, will allow patients to remain at home while receiving hospital-level care from physicians and nurses, according to an Aug. 22 press release. Eligible patients who enroll in the program will receive two daily in-person home visits, telehealth visits, remote patient monitoring and have access to patient care coordinators all hours of the day.

To be enrolled in the program, patients must be seen and evaluated in Salem Medical Center's emergency department and meet certain eligibility criteria.