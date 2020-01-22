Nemours Children's Health System uses security cameras for remote patient care

With more than 1,800 network cameras for surveillance and situational awareness across its Jacksonville, Fla.-based health system, Nemours Children's also uses the video technology to improve patient care, according to a Jan. 22 Campus Safety report.

Every patient room at Nemours Children's features a camera, which can be accessed by the health system's video command center, the Nemours Tactical Logistics Center. TLC staff can announce themselves to the patient and monitor their room, which allows them to help the patient remotely or call other rapid response teams if a medical emergency occurs.

The 100-bed hospital integrated its video platform, called Milestone XProtect, with its Epic EHR system. By combining the information, TLC operators can simultaneously view a patient's health information onscreen while monitoring their room.

Nemours Children's also uses the video system across many departments, including the perinatal and cardiac units. The perinatal department is able to use the Milestone platform to share ultrasound video scans in real time with other providers located throughout the region. Cardiac intensivists can also use the video technology to monitor patients 24/7; Milestone can encode every physiological monitor within the unit with the data integrated on the platform's display.

