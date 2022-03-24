Mount Sinai, former Google company use encryption to protect PHI

New York City-based Mount Sinai partnered with former Google quantum tech company Sandbox AQ to protect millions of patient records using encryption technology.

Mount Sinai Health System will launch SandboxAQ's post-quantum cryptography software into its network to secure patient data against current and future cybersecurity attacks, according to a March 23 press release.

"Our collaboration with Sandbox AQ propels our security and technology strategies forward, enabling us to deliver advanced, secure cutting-edge products to our patients," Kristin Myers, executive vice president and CIO at Mount Sinai Health System said. "Protecting patient data against cyber threats is incredibly important to us."

The announcement comes one day after SandboxAQ announced that it would be spinning off from Google to become an independent company.