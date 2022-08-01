More than 32,000 tech workers have been laid off in 2022 

More than 32,000 U.S. tech workers have lost their jobs in 2022, according to an analysis by the business data website Crunchbase.

The tech industry has been battered this year by a tumultuous stock market, declining valuations and dwindling startup investments. As Becker's has reported, several health tech startups have laid off employees in recent weeks.

Some of the biggest tech job cuts have taken place at Better (5,000 employees); Peloton (2,800); Carvana (2,500); GoPuff (1,900); and Coinbase (1,100), according to Crunchbase. The website analyzed layoffs through July 27 using media reports, social media posts and the crowdsourced database Layoffs.fyi.