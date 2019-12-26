Mayo Clinic taps UnitedHealthcare exec as 1st chief digital officer

Mayo Clinic appointed Rita Khan to serve as the Rochester, Minn.-based health system's chief digital officer, a newly created role in which she will lead the launch of a new center for digital health, according to a Dec. 23 news release.

Ms. Khan will guide Mayo Clinic's digital strategy, including preparing the health system for digital transformation and implementing a business plan and system of standards that align with Mayo Clinic's existing culture and values. This work will also include the establishment of the Mayo Clinic Center for Digital Health.

Prior to joining the health system, Ms. Khan served as senior Vice President of consumer digital at UnitedHealthcare. Before transitioning into the healthcare industry, she held product-focused roles at Digital River, Best Buy, Macy's and Target.

"I'm excited to align my deep background in retail, and most recently healthcare, to focus on consumer experience, product design and digital with an organization whose values I share — grounded in always putting the consumer first," Ms. Khan said in the release. "Mayo Clinic was founded on the belief that the needs of the patient comes first. I look forward to helping advance that commitment as we expand our digital solutions for the people we serve."

More articles on health IT:

