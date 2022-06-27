Mayo Clinic, Israeli hospital partner to help health tech startups

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has signed an agreement with Israel-based Sheba Medical Center that will make it easier to share healthcare technology and help early stage startups.

The two health systems will create an environment that will increase rapid product development in the U.S. and Israeli markets, according to a June 27 press release. The aim is to transform patient care using technology and to do it globally.

The partnership will initially kick off with the health tech companies in Mayo Clinic's Platform_Accelerate program and Sheba Medical Center's ARC Innovation Center.

"This collaboration will allow us to accelerate development and large-scale implementation of cutting-edge technologies," said Eyal Zimlichman, MD, chief information and transformation officer at ARC Innovation Center. "And at the end of the day, this work will provide value to patients, families and communities."

Mayo Clinic's Platform_Accelerate is a 20-week program that prepares healthcare artificial intelligence startups to enter the market.

ARC Innovation Center collaborates with physicians, researchers, startups, industry leaders, academia, investors and medical centers to redesign healthcare.