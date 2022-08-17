Mayo and Mercy's collaboration aims to speed up algorithm development, validation

A 10-year agreement between Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy is looking to speed up the development and validation of cloud-based technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to the American Hospital Association.

The two health systems signed the agreement July 26 and are working together to use their volumes of deidentified data collected over the years to find diseases earlier and determine ideal treatment paths.

The algorithms and machine learning models that come from the agreement will help indicate proven treatment paths based on years of patient outcomes, according to the Aug. 16 AHA report.

According to the AHA, the evidence could eventually be made available to other health systems, helping them deliver more proactive and predictive care.