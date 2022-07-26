Mayo, Mercy collaborate on data use to speed disease diagnosis, treatment

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy signed a 10 year agreement July 26 to use deidentified patient outcomes to pinpoint diseases earlier and identify best treatment options.

Using cloud-based technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the two health systems will aggregate clinical deidentified data, according to a July 26 news release from Mercy. The information will help scientists analyze patterns of effective disease treatment and disease prevention in new ways based upon longitudinal data review over an extended period.

"With Mayo and Mercy combining efforts, we can speed prediction and diagnosis and provide better patient care, experience and outcomes, while ultimately saving more lives," said Steve Mackin, president and CEO of Mercy. "We also hope to innovate together in other patient-focused areas, including precision medicine, transplant care, complex cancer, cardiovascular, neuroscience and much more. Together, we have the opportunity to do something for the greater good, be proactive and change healthcare for patients everywhere."