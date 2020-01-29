Longtime Mayo Clinic cardiologist joins Biotronik as CMO

David Hayes, MD, who practiced cardiology and held leadership roles at Mayo Clinic for more than 40 years, has left the Rochester, Minn.-based health system to become chief medical officer of Biotronik, the medical device company announced Jan. 27.

Dr. Hayes was previously a professor of cardiovascular medicine and physician administrator at Mayo Clinic, where his most recent role was medical director of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. At Biotronik, Dr. Hayes will lead the development of new technology to improve cardiovascular care.

"This is an opportunity for me to drive change and create positive patient impact from a very different perspective," he said in the announcement. "As the chief medical officer of Biotronik, I have assumed a role rooted in collaboration, understanding and action. We're ready to challenge norms and shake things up. Cardiology is an area of healthcare that should always be evolving and advancing. We're making sure that happens. I'm personally committed to ensuring physicians know they have a trusted partner in Biotronik."

