IT issues affecting health system financials

This year Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health reported that IT issues could cause some financial problems for their organizations.

Recently, Northwell Health pointed to IT investments in its EHR, digital health services and telehealth as part of the reason its operating expenses grew 9% in the nine-month period ending Sept. 30.

This comes shortly after the health system announced that it would be moving from an Allscripts EHR system to an Epic one.

But despite the increase in operating expenses, Northwell still reported a 8.9% increase in operating revenue, according to the health system's financial documents.

HCA Healthcare also cited that an IT issue could affect its future earnings.

The hospital operator said its "ongoing ability to demonstrate meaningful use of certified electronic health record technology and the impact of interoperability requirements" could determine future financial results.



HCA operates on a Meditech EHR system.