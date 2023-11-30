Northwell blames increased operating expenses on 3 IT issues

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health pointed to IT investments in its EHR, digital health services, and telehealth as part of the reason its operating expenses grew 9% in the nine-month period ending Sept. 30.

In March, the health system announced it was switching from Allscripts to Epic. The first go-live for the new EHR system is expected to happen in 2025.

"We see it as 'no margin, no mission.' We don't drive ourselves to deliver care based on revenue, but it is an important piece of the business," Northwell CIO Sophy Lu told Becker's on the cost of the new EHR install.

Despite the jump in operating expenses, operating revenue grew by 8.9% in the same period, according to Northwell financial documents.