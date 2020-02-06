IBM Watson Health exec joins clinician messaging startup

Halo Communications, the HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform formerly known as Doc Halo, announced on Feb. 4 the addition of Kurt Hammond as chief growth officer.

Mr. Hammond joins Halo Communications after five years at IBM Watson Health, where he served most recently as global vice president for partnerships and business development. Prior to that, he was chief sales and marketing officer for Merge Healthcare, an artificial intelligence-enabled medical imaging company acquired by IBM in 2015.

At Halo Communications, which claims to have more than 200 hospitals and health systems across the U.S. as clients, Mr. Hammond will lead the startup's customer success, sales, marketing and partnership development efforts.

"I see tremendous opportunity to expand Halo's capabilities to health system customers in this growing market," he said in the announcement. "The Halo platform is integral to closing the gaps in clinical workflow and communication that EHRs cannot, which directly impact patient care and financial outcomes."

