HHS CIO to retire at end of May: 4 details

With more than 30 years of service to the federal government, Perryn Ashmore, CIO of HHS, is set to retire at the end of this month, according to a May 7 Federal News Network report.

Four details:

1. HHS confirmed Mr. Ashmore's retirement to Becker's Hospital Review May 10.

2. Mr. Ashmore has been serving as HHS' CIO since August when Jose Arrieta resigned from the position after nearly a year on the job. Mr. Ashmore was then named permanent CIO in December.

3. Before joining HHS, Mr. Ashmore worked in the Federal Communications Commission's tailored platforms and data departments, where he led the agency's application modernization strategy.

4. He has also served as deputy CIO and chief technology officer of the General Services Administration and Department of Veterans Affairs.

