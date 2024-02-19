Health systems bucking IT outsourcing trend

The role and size of information technology departments within health systems play a crucial role in shaping the organization's technological infrastructure. And despite a growing trend toward outsourcing IT functions, many health systems continue to maintain robust in-house teams.

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, one of the 25 largest health systems by revenue, told Becker's that its IT department consists of more than 2,200 team members.

"Our IT team has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to AdventHealth’s mission, which is reflected in our high retention and engagement," the organization said. "Our growth is connected to building operating efficiency and technology as we continue to improve the patient journey, ultimately driving whole person care."

The health system also said it is investing generously in IT this year as a "strategic asset."

Meanwhile, Renton, Wash.-based Providence's IT department spans across the globe. B.J. Moore, CIO of Providence, told Becker's its IT department is made up of approximately 3,000 caregivers in the U.S. and India.

But when it comes to the IT budget, Mr. Moore told Becker's it is flat year over year, "returning to 2019 levels as a percent of revenue."

Despite this, Providence is dedicating 5% of its fixed budget to generative artificial intelligence as it looks to "leverage this new wave of AI innovation," Mr. Moore said.