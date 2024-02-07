Health systems are increasingly turning to outsourcing as a strategic approach to managing their IT functions.
Here are six hospitals and health systems outsourcing IT functions as reported by Becker's:
- Minneapolis-based Allina Health said Feb. 1 it would transition roughly 2,000 IT and revenue cycle employees to UnitedHealth Group's healthcare services arm, Optum.
- Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health said it would outsource its patient sitter operations to Crothall Healthcare. This will equate to 98 jobs.
- Providence, R.I.-based Care New England said some of its IT employees will move to health IT provider Kyndryl.
- Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health said it would transfer 1,400 of its employees to Optum.
- Owensboro (Ky.) Health selected Optum Jan. 10 to manage its revenue cycle operations and IT services. Optum hired 575 employees from the health system.
- Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care said 800 employees would move over to Optum.