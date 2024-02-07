Health systems outsourcing IT functions

Naomi Diaz -

Health systems are increasingly turning to outsourcing as a strategic approach to managing their IT functions.

Here are six hospitals and health systems outsourcing IT functions as reported by Becker's:

  1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health said Feb. 1 it would transition roughly 2,000 IT and revenue cycle employees to UnitedHealth Group's healthcare services arm, Optum.

  2. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health said it would outsource its patient sitter operations to Crothall Healthcare. This will equate to 98 jobs.

  3. Providence, R.I.-based Care New England said some of its IT employees will move to health IT provider Kyndryl.

  4. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health said it would transfer 1,400 of its employees to Optum.

  5. Owensboro (Ky.) Health selected Optum Jan. 10 to manage its revenue cycle operations and IT services. Optum hired 575 employees from the health system.

  6. Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care said 800 employees would move over to Optum.

