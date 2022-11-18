Hartford HealthCare taps Google Cloud for digital transformation

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with Google Cloud on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care across the health system.

Under the partnership, the Hartford will leverage Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make its healthcare data more accessible and actionable, according to a Nov. 17 press release from Hartford.

The aims of the partnership are to:

Increase access to care by enabling more personalized patient experiences.





Use data-driven insights and tools to empower clinicians.





Use data to improve the health of underserved individuals.





Accelerate innovation by discovering previously undetected patterns in health data, and using insights to guide new research.





Increase speed and accuracy of data needed in order for clinicians to make patient care decisions.

"Creating world-class care requires world-class partners. We are exceptionally proud to stand with Google Cloud and work together to make seamless, personalized care a reality for patients," said Jeffrey Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare. "With Google Cloud's technology, Hartford HealthCare will adopt better digital solutions that make care accessible for all."

Hartford Healthcare joins the many healthcare systems opting to use Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine.

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic have all partnered with the tech giant to improve data-based projects.