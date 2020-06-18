Google's Verily launches COVID-19 monitoring program for employees returning to work

Google sister company Verily developed a program to help employees and students safely return to offices and shared spaces while monitoring for COVID-19.

The program, dubbed Healthy at Work, features daily symptom screening, COVID-19 testing and population analytics capabilities. Powered by Verily's software and COVID-19 testing infrastructure, the program runs screening and testing results through a qualified physician network. Verily's Baseline COVID-19 testing program has worked with public health authorities to test more than 220,000 individuals across 13 states, according to the June 18 news release.

Using Verily's Health at Work online interface, individuals participating in the program can record daily health symptoms. Testing is then offered to individuals through various methods, including mobile sites, mail home kits and Verily community test sites or onsite test sites. Employers and administrators have access to centralized analytics to support their respective return-to-work or campus programs.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the need for robust, digital tools that can be made broadly accessible for safety and care, as well as adapted to the rapidly changing healthcare landscape," Verily Health Platforms President Vivian Lee, MD, PhD, said in the news release. "Healthy at Work leverages Verily's ability to provide a secure, end-to-end digital framework for collection and return of information, and established COVID-19 testing infrastructure to support a safe return to work and school."

