Verily launches online coronavirus triage tool in California

Google sister company Verily will begin offering a COVID-19 testing pilot program, including online screening and new testing locations, developed in partnership with the California governor's office and federal, state and local public health authorities.

The online screener survey will be available on March 16 through Verily's Project Baseline, the genomic database project launched by Alphabet's life sciences arm in 2017. Those found to be eligible for further testing will then be directed to new mobile testing sites, which will provide results within a few days.

The program will initially launch in the San Francisco Bay Area, with expansion planned as more testing kits and locations are made available.

A March 15 announcement about the pilot project notes that the information collected in the online screening and in-person testing will not be shared with insurance or medical providers without patients' consent, nor will it be used for advertising.

