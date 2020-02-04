Global investment in mental health technology tops $750M: 3 notes

Total investments in digital mental health startups around the world have increased nearly fivefold in the span of just five years, according to a new report from early-stage investor Octopus Ventures.

Three things to know:

1. Global mental health technology investment reached about $756 million in 2019, according to Octopus Ventures’ analysis of Pitchbook data, compared to the $156 million invested in the sector in 2014.

2. During the same time period, the number of investment deals made in the sector has tripled — from 30 in 2014 to 105 in 2019 — indicating that the overall deal size is increasing at a faster rate than the overall number of deals. Indeed, while the average fundraise totaled about $860,000 in 2014, that number surged to $2.5 million by 2019.

3. Over the last six years, investors have poured nearly $2.7 billion into digital mental health startups globally. That represents approximately 15 percent of the almost $17.9 billion invested in digital health during that timespan.

View the full report here.

