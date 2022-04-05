Geisinger precision health project enrolls 300,000 participants

Geisinger's precision health initiative, MyCode, has enrolled 300,000 participants, according to a news release the Danville, Pa.-based system sent to Becker's April 5.

DNA sequencing and other health data are currently available for nearly 185,000 of the program's enrollees. This information is stored in a systemwide biobank for use by Geisinger researchers to develop new precision treatments.

The project has delivered findings to more than 3,100 participants who are at increased risk for conditions such as hereditary breast and colon cancers, familial hypercholesterolemia and heart disease.

"Providing these clinically actionable results to our patients empowers them to take action that may lead to better health outcomes for both themselves and their families," Christa Lese Martin, PhD, Geisinger's chief scientific officer, said in the release. "The continued growth of the MyCode program not only benefits patients, it also provides crucial information to discover new genetic links to disease."