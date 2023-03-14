Former Sisters, Fairview IT exec joins health tech company

Former health system CIO Ray Gensinger, MD, has joined health tech company Tegria as senior vice president and chief medical officer.

Dr. Gensinger most recently served as CIO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. He has also been chief medical information officer at Fairview Health Services and Hennepin County Medical Center, both based in Minneapolis.

Tegria helps providers and payers adopt technology to improve care and reduce burnout.

"I firmly believe that effective use of technology will bring optimized healthcare services to the greatest number of people possible," Dr. Gensinger said in a March 13 news release. "At Tegria, I'll have the opportunity to work with leading healthcare organizations across the country and beyond, ultimately helping more people than I ever could as a physician or CIO."